CASA gives back to teens in foster care by providing free clothing, confidence and career opportunities

CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — For teenagers in the foster care system, finding the right outfit for school, a job interview or a special occasion can be more than just a shopping trip: it can be an added challenge during an already difficult time.

A local nonprofit is working to make that experience easier through a free thrift store called The Hanger.

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One nonprofit helps teens in the foster care system by giving them free clothing and essentials

Operated by Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, The Hanger gives teens in foster care access to free clothing and other essential items while providing a welcoming space where they can express themselves and build confidence.

The idea began more than a decade ago after a teenage girl moved between foster homes and had to start at a new school without enough clothes to feel comfortable.

“When she got to the big school where she didn't know anybody, she didn't have anything to wear and she ended up skipping class,” said Keri Kahn, with CASA of the Pikes Peak Region. “She was a good kid. She had good grades, she wasn't into drugs, she wasn't doing anything she wasn't supposed to — she just didn't want to go to school in the same clothes every day.”

A CASA volunteer named Jane recognized that something as simple as having different outfits could make a difference in a teenager's ability to feel comfortable at school.

“I mean, if we can keep the kids in school by getting them some different clothes to wear, why are we not doing that?” Kahn said.

Today, community members can help keep that mission going by donating clothing and giving gently used items a second life.

For teens entering foster care, having access to personal belongings is not always guaranteed. Many leave their homes with little more than the clothes they are wearing.

“When kids go into foster care, when they're removed from their homes, they don't necessarily get to take everything,” Kahn said.

The Hanger gives teenagers the opportunity to choose clothing that reflects their personalities and makes them feel good about themselves.

Kahn said the goal is about more than simply providing necessities.

“They should be able to come in here and pick out something that makes them feel really great about themselves,” she said.

In addition to clothing, the store offers backpacks, hygiene products and books. Some teenagers also have the opportunity to work at The Hanger, gaining valuable job experience and developing skills that can help prepare them for the future.

"They have to fill out a job application. They have to do a job interview, and then they can work shifts on Saturdays where they help their fellow teenagers pick out clothing, check people out, bag the items. We do pay them in gift cards, but they're able to take this experience and put it on job applications because when these kids turn 18, they will enter the world and they need to be able to get into the workforce to support themselves," said Kahn.

Last year, more than 260 teenagers visited The Hanger.

Kahn said many of the teens who come through the store have already experienced significant challenges, and the organization hopes to remove one more obstacle from their lives.

“Most of them have been through some pretty significant trauma. They have enough to overcome in their lives. They shouldn't have to overcome not feeling good in their clothes,” Kahn said.

Through donations, volunteer support and community involvement, The Hanger is helping local teens find more than just a new outfit: it is giving them an opportunity to feel confident, supported and ready for what comes next.

They are open for donations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Hanger is looking for items that are in teen styles and in teen sizes. Since there is little storage, the items should be in season. For more information, click here. To learn how to volunteer with CASA, click here.

KOAA News5