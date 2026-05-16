Ascent Christian School unveils 30-foot rappel tower made from shipping containers in Colorado Springs

CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Ascent Christian School is introducing a new rappel tower — a 30-foot structure built from shipping containers — as part of its adventure program.

The school will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new addition on May 21 at 1 p.m. They tell News5 Mayor Yemi Mobolade will be attending.

For students already involved in the adventure program, the tower is the latest milestone in an experience that has had a lasting impact. Junior Lily Jackson said the program has reshaped her thinking about her future.

"I have thought a lot about that and how I want to go into the outdoors, maybe do an outdoor major or something like that because of what this adventure program has done and shown me about my love for the outdoors," Jackson said.

Jackson said the program has also helped her build new friendships at the school.

"I have friendships that I would not have made if it weren't for the adventure program and it has grown my love for the outdoors," she said.

The program gives students like Jackson the opportunity to try new things like backpacking, skiing, hiking, and canyoneering to name a few.

Rappeling and ziplining are now added to the mix. And students like Jackson raised money to help make this dream a reality.

"It is very surreal. I saw when our directors were planning up this tower and what their plans were and to see it right behind me is so crazy," Jackson said.

KOAA News5