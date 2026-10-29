A revamp is coming to the North Nevada Corridor and the plan has been in the works for over a decade

CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Neighborhoods along North Nevada Avenue could look very different within a decade, and the people who live there are already weighing in on what they want to see.

The Urban Renewal Authority and the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority are collaborating to revitalize the North Nevada Corridor — roughly from Fillmore Street to Garden of the Gods Road.

This plan has been in the works since 2013. Some funding has already been collected to go towards upgrades.

Get a Look at the Plan Below

"PPRTA put in $1.2 million into this project, and then the URA put $500,000 into the design of this project too, so we're vested in it," said Jariah Walker, executive director of the Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority.

Now, designers and engineers are figuring out what comes next, and they want to hear from the community. People at a Tuesday night town hall shared what concerns they have and how upcoming projects would impact their neighborhoods.

The meeting drew such a large crowd that many attendees had to sit on the floor, stand, or make their own chairs with whatever they could find around them.

"It sounds like I'm going to be dead before all of this happens!" one attendee said.

Alex Quiroz, a Papeton resident whose neighborhood is among those that could see significant changes, said the turnout was a sign of how much the community cares.

"This is just another great example of our community coming together to show out, show that we care," Quiroz said.

Attendees raised questions about what kinds of businesses and amenities could come to the corridor, including ideas for family-friendly options.

"Somebody had mentioned a grocery store. I thought that was a great idea. We don't have a lot of stuff for kids to do in the neighborhood at all. The parks are getting fixed up, so that's a great thing, but it'd be nice to have some more stuff catered towards families and the kids in the neighborhood," Quiroz said.

While many are enthusiastic about the possibilities, Quiroz noted that some businesses are approaching the redevelopment cautiously. Some neighbors say they do not want to see anymore chains.

"We did have one person come out to the Charette, who was pretty concerned, so I'd be interested to see how some of the other businesses may, uh, see this sort of redevelopment process," Quiroz said.

One project is already underway: a complex with 120 multifamily units expected to be completed by late 2029. It would be called the Odyssey at North Weber. It is targeted towards middle-income families.

Walker says there is a lot of room to work with along the corridor.

"This area is well over 700 acres, so there's plenty of stuff to work with," Walker said.

Also on the to-do list: creating sidewalks and bike lanes to improve street safety and connecting greenways and trails throughout the area. Walker says the goal is to bring the neighborhood to life with new amenities.

"More restaurants, they need more coffee shops, they need more walkability and really connecting the neighborhood to these beautiful resources that are around us. I actually think it could be even more successful than University Village if we do it right," Walker said.

Quiroz says he is eager — and a bit anxious — to see how the community is included in shaping what gets built.

"I think that it's a neat idea, but I also am really anxious to learn how they're gonna incorporate the community into actually building around it," Quiroz said.

For those who were not able to attend the town hall, here is a link to the presentation.

More town halls will be popping up as time goes on. News5 will be keeping an eye on all updates related to the North Nevada Avenue Revitalization.

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