A Colorado Springs man rides the bus every day and he's on a mission to get his neighbors on board too

CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Middle Shooks Run resident who rides Mountain Metro Transit every day is not just a loyal rider — he's actively recruiting his neighbors to join him.

Harrison Sokol said Mountain Metro Transit holds a special place for him.

"Mountain Metro Transit was the first bus system I ever used when I was a kid," Sokol said.

He goes out of his way to help neighbors try it for the first time, sometimes covering the cost of their first ride.

"I always offer to try to help them to show them how to take it," Sokol said.

Sokol said his neighborhood is well-positioned to take advantage of the system.

"We're one of the best connected neighborhoods by transit in the city," Sokol said.

Since spring service changes took effect, Sokol said he has even more opportunities to ride.

"Here in Midshooks we're along route 5, and that was one that got changed to being every 15 minutes during the weekend, so it's allowed me to go out and do my shopping without having to look at the time schedule as frequently," Sokol said.

One of the most prominent changes this spring came on the west side of the city. Elaine Sheridan, senior public communications specialist for the city of Colorado Springs at Mountain Metropolitan Transit, said a new zero-fare route has been a hit with riders.

"Zero fare on what we call the West Side ride. It goes from the downtown terminal through old Colorado City to Manitou Springs, and so this has been a very popular improvement," Sheridan said.

But Sokol said there is still room to improve how riders pay their fares. He shared the idea through a fare survey and said he wants the option to tap a standard credit card directly on the bus — something the system does not currently support.

"You can use a mobile app. They have a tap to pay card, but you can't just use your credit card. You can't just tap your credit card on the bus, so that might be one way that they could improve it," Sokol said.

I brought Sokol's suggestion directly to Sheridan, who said the request is one she has heard before and is actively exploring.

"I mean people use their phones a lot, people use their credit cards a lot. People want it to just be simple and go and we're looking into that and they're trying to figure out what is the best for our riders and what is the best for our system, and what we need to do to implement those," Sheridan said.

Sokol said it would be beneficial when he is trying to take new riders on the bus.

“It would be easier for me when I'm showing people the bus system if they could just tap their card instead of having to find a buck 75 cents in cash. Nobody wants to fish for quarters, so it would be easier," said Sokol.

Beyond fare payment, Sheridan outlined the agency's broader priorities.

"Our number one short term goal is to improve our current service that we already have our long term goals are to expand to areas where we don't have transit," Sheridan said.

Some of those long term goals are on Sokol's mind.

“I would love to see some of the routes be extended just in time frame. They end somewhere between 5 and 9 p.m. depending on the day. So if you're gonna go see a concert or something, it's sometimes difficult to be able to take transit back," said Sokol, "I'd like to see more express routes right now. If I wanted to go to Northern Colorado Springs, it takes a long time to get there by bus currently, and these are some things that Mountain Metro is addressing.”

Sheridan said community members like Sokol play a direct role in shaping the system's future. Later this year, Mountain Metro Transit plans to launch a "amBUSsador" program to help new riders navigate the system.

"We are going to train people who are passionate about buses to ride around with people and to be at the terminal and to help people along," Sheridan said.

She said Sokol is on the list to be a part of the program. She said his activity and caring for the system is a great quality of an ambassador for Mountain Metropolitan Transit.

For Sokol, the investment in transit goes beyond convenience.

"It's the best way to try to reduce congestion and to get people where they need to go. I hope that we continue to go down a more investment path, but we'll see!" Sokol said.

Mountain Metro Transit is expected to release its fall service changes in September.

While the survey Sokol took is not open anymore, Sheridan said people can always reach out through email, fill out the next survey following announcements about fall changes, or go to the customer service desk at the downtown bus terminal.

KOAA News5