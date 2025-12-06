'If You Give a Child a Book': Students receive free books to encourage reading habits and learning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The joy of discovering a new book and the anticipation of reading came alive at West Elementary School, where students received free books through a special donation program.

Julian Oilem, a kindergartener at the school, reads an impressive five books per week, showcasing the enthusiasm many children have for reading when given access to books they enjoy.

"It's fun and because there is some tricky words, you can learn how to read them," said Minau Adou.

Students eagerly showed off their book selections, with many gravitating toward popular characters and series. Pokemon books proved especially popular among the young readers.

"I got Pokemon Legendary and mystical guidebook. It has all of the legendary Pokemon and mythical," one excited student said.

Along with Pokemon, Bluey and Lilo and Stitch books emerged as fan favorites among the students.

When asked about their love for Bluey, students shared personal connections to the characters.

Minau Adou. said, "I like Bluey because it makes me really happy and really silly."

The book distribution is part of the Scripps Howard Fund's "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign. Each student receives five free books designed to spark their excitement about reading.

Michael Anderson, principal of West Campus, called it his favorite day of the year.

"The kids come in and there's just so much joy and excitement in getting to pick out their own new books. It's not a hand me downs. They're all brand new books. Everything that is exciting to the kids right now is a part of this book fair," Anderson said.

The program appears to be achieving its goal of fostering a love of reading among young students.

Anna Dahr explained her passion for reading simply: "Because it's my favorite thing to do. Because there's some fun books."

