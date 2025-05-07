If You Give a Child A Book Campaign visits West Elementary School in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The gift of a book can open up a world to a child.

As part of our 'If You Give A Child A Book' Campaign, children in elementary schools around southern Colorado can get new books for free to build a home library.

On Wednesday, News5 was at West Elementary School on the west side of Colorado Springs.

We caught up with a group of fifth-grade students who were choosing books to read. Some of the favorites were interactive books and books with pop culture references.

Many of these fifth graders grabbed books about Taylor Swift and the video game Fortnite.

