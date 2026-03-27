'I think it is the best value in town': Cheyenne Mountain Zoo membership benefits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Memberships at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo are designed to encourage frequent visits while supporting global conservation efforts, zoo officials say.

With Spring Break wrapping up for many school districts this week, a zoo trip may have been part of the festivities to keep the kids busy. If you didn't know, you have the option of upgrading your used ticket to a membership within a few days of your visit, and it may be a great way to save money and help with the zoo's mission.

“It’s really important to us to provide these memberships as a way for people in our community to visit regularly,” Rachel Wright, the Communications and Marketing Director for the zoo, explained. “We want them to form these connections with these amazing animals, and each membership pays for itself in just about two to three visits.”

The zoo offers seven membership tiers, allowing visitors to choose a level that fits their needs. You can read more about the membership tiers on their website or by scrolling to the bottom of this article.

“Every membership at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is conservation in action,” Wright added. “$100,000 a year from membership revenue goes directly to support front-line conservation efforts.”

According to the zoo, $75,000 annually funds a members-only conservation vote, allowing participants to help decide how money is distributed among smaller, staff-led projects. Another $25,000 supports the zoo’s Quarters for Conservation program, which aids global conservation efforts. Membership perks include complimentary admission to events such as Electric Safari, early access to special event tickets, discounts to Boo at the Zoo and exclusive early morning hours on summer weekends.

“One of our members’ favorite experiences, they tell us over and over, is the giraffe feeding,” Wright said. “It’s pretty unique to be able to come to a zoo and just buy some lettuce and come right up to a 17-foot animal like this and hand-feed them. It never gets old.”

The zoo is also expanding its giraffe habitat with a new center expected to open later this summer. The project will increase outdoor space by 25 percent and include a 12,000-square-foot barn designed to give the animals more flexibility. Zoo visitors will also have more space to take part in one of the most popular activities. The upgraded facility will feature 11 feeding stations, compared to three previously, and a clear roof to allow natural light and exposure to natural day and night cycles.

Visitors unsure about committing to a membership can apply the cost of a regular daytime admission toward a membership if they decide to upgrade, officials said.

Longtime member Renee Villegrana said the experience has been worthwhile for her family.

“I’ve been a member at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo for six years. This is my sixth year,” Villegrana said. “My membership ends at the end of this month, and I’m definitely renewing it. I think it's the best value in town."

Villagrana, who has seven grandchildren, said the membership allows her to share meaningful experiences with them.

MEMBERSHIP PLANS AS OF MARCH 27, 2026

1. Individual Plus (~$129.50)



Designed for 1 adult

Includes:

1 named adult Guest privileges (limited)

Requires advance ticket reservations to visit

Best for: Solo visitors or frequent individual use

2. Family (~$219)



Designed for households with kids

Includes:

1–2 adults in same household Their children (under 18, same household)

Requires advance ticket reservations

Best for: Families living together

3. Grandparent (~$219)



Designed for grandparents + grandkids Includes:

1–2 grandparents Grandchildren under 18 (don’t have to live together) Requires advance ticket reservations Best for: Grandparents who take kids to the zoo





4. Family Plus (~$289)



Everything in Family, PLUS:

Additional flexibility (e.g., extra adult option or expanded access)

Requires advance ticket reservations

Best for: Larger families or households needing more flexibility

Conservator (~$500)



Higher-tier support level

Key upgrade:

No advance timed tickets required for daytime visits

Includes all standard benefits + added convenience

Best for: Frequent visitors who want flexibility

5. Patron (~$1,500)



Premium support membership

Includes:

All lower-tier benefits No need for advance reservations (same as Conservator)

Best for: Major supporters / donors who visit often

6. Patron Gold (~$2,000)



Top-tier membership

Includes:

All Patron benefits Highest level of support for zoo conservation

Best for: People who want maximum perks + to support the zoo heavily

7. Add-on third adult (~$700)

For an additional $70, you may add-on one named Third Adult to any membership category (includes an additional card). Only the named Third Adult is able to visit the Zoo using this add-on.

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