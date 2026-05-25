I-25 northbound back open in Pueblo Monday morning following a crash

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — I-25 northbound was closed in Pueblo on Monday morning for a crash, with at least two southbound lanes blocked. The highway was reopened before 5 a.m.

The closure was reported just after 4 a.m. by the Colorado Department of Transportation near the Highway 96 exit. Details on possible injuries tied to the crash were not immediately available.

This article will likely not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article was to alert the public to a crash that had a major highway closed.

Click here for updates from CDOT.

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