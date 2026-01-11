Hundreds march through Colorado Springs to honor Renee Good's life

Hundreds of marchers took to the streets to honor the life of Renee Good, moving from Acacia Park to the El Paso County Courthouse to City Hall.

People telling News5 they feel frustrated, angry, and sad by the recent death of Good in Minneapolis on January 7.

Demonstrators chanted Good's name as they carried signs and expressed a wide range of emotions during the rally.

For marcher Shelby Marcuse, the news of Good's death was immediately devastating.

"I immediately just cried and I didn't even know who that human was. It didn't matter if they were Democrat or Republican or what color their skin was or what their gender was. It mattered that somebody died brutally on the street," Marcuse said.

Despite the tragedy, some marchers found hope in the community response.

"I think out of every tragedy comes growth," Marcuse said.

"Hearing how much energy the crowd had, um Again, I said it before it makes me feel hopeful," marcher David Ewing said.

Demonstrators expressed hope that Good's death will bring the Colorado Springs community together, even across political divides.

"The way for agreement to be found with both sides is asking questions instead of knowing answers, asking questions and then working to repair the damage one has done," said Ewing.

No counterprotesters were visible at the rally.

Marchers carried signs urging the Colorado Springs Police Department, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and Mayor Yemi Mobolade to keep ICE out of Colorado Springs.

"Words are cheap. Actions speak louder than words. People won't accept you for saying, 'I'm sorry', they'll accept you when you start working to make it better," Ewing said.

For Marcuse, Good's death hit particularly close to home.

"To find out that that person was my age with a child that was never going to hug either of their parents again? That is from the town that I am from? Really, really made it hit," Marcuse said.

Another rally for Renee Good is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. on the steps of City Hall.

