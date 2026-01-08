Woman shot and killed by ICE agent in Minneapolis from Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The woman shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning, 37-year-old Renee Good, is from Colorado Springs. That's according to Good's family, who confirmed it with Scripps News Group in Denver.

The incident began during an immigration crackdown in the city.

Good was shot in her car by an ICE agent, and some question the justification of the use of force. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem said that the agent was acting in self-defense.

Following the shooting, protestors gathered in Minneapolis, expressing anger with the federal law enforcement's presence in the city.

According to Scripps News, the crackdown called for the deployment of approximately 2,000 federal agents and officers, focusing on Somali immigrants who are unlawfully living in the U.S.

