Hundreds climb the Incline to mark 25 years since 9/11

EL PASO COUNTY — The extreme challenge of climbing the Incline on 9/11 has become a symbolic show of respect for the first responders and all the people who lost their lives during and after the tragic day. Hundreds of people pushed their physical limits at a sunrise start to mark 25 years since the terrorist attacks.

Firefighters, law enforcement, military, and everyday citizens took on the Incline together.

"Together we are strong," a firefighter leading the climb said.

There are more than 2,500 heart-pounding steps on the Incline, a number just beyond the 2,200 stairs first responders faced racing into a crisis scenario at the World Trade Center.

Watch the Moment the Climb Happened Below

9/11 25 years later on The Incline

"I just want to make sure we never forget," an Army veteran said.

It is a tough climb, made extreme by some wearing first responder protective gear.

"Right around 75 lbs extra," one firefighter said about the weight.

Climbers honor the people who died and those who still serve.

"My son's in the army," one participant said.

25 years is a long time. For many, the attack is a part of history they have been taught about by parents and teachers, and it compels them to join the climb.

"I was so young I don't remember it but when they do talk about it, it was something they talk about with sorrow and pain," one soldier from Fort Carson said.

For others, memories have not faded.

"My mom called, she's in another city. I picked up the phone, and she was crying, and she said, turn on the news, turn on the news," said Colorado Springs Police Department Deputy Chief John Koch.

Once just numbers on the calendar, 9/11 is now a universally recognized proper noun. A day when the gesture of climbing thousands of stairs is important.

"It's nothing compared to what everyone experienced that day," said FBI Special Agent in Charge, Amanda Koldjeski.

"It's just a reminder that today we're still strong as a nation. We're here together as a team," said Koch.

The attack was meant to disrupt and divide. The turnout at The Incline Memorial event counters that, showing people united.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

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