How you can file complaints against an HOA in Colorado and get information

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Following a recent protest in Colorado Springs by members of an HOA over a special assessment of more than $10,000 over the cap stated in their declaration, News5 wanted to know what other ways HOA members can take action and get information.

The HOA Center was created in Colorado back in 2012.

"It was created to help Colorado consumers with understanding their basic rights and responsibilities under the Colorado Common Interest Ownership Act or CCIOA," David Donnely, the Education, Communications and Policy Manager for the Colorado Division of Real Estate, explained. "What we do is help individuals when they reach out. We're not allowed to provide legal advice; however, we are able to assist them, put them on the right track, help them understand, again, what their basic rights and responsibilities are."

Through the HOA Center, the public can file a complaint, register their HOA, and get frequently asked questions answered, among other things.

"The HOA Center has not been vested with enforcement authority," Donnely added. "We don't have the ability to investigate these complaints. We don't have the ability to go and issue a penalty like you would for some other traditional enforcement programs... What we do is collaborate and collect all of that information from all of these complaints, and we compile those into an annual report."

While the HOA Center doesn't handle enforcement, they do provide education, often to the individuals who are filing complaints.

For more on the HOA Center, including a link to file a complaint, click here.

The HOA Center details what it does on its website:

Provides information to homeowners regarding their basic rights and responsibilities under the Colorado Common Interest Ownership Act “CCIOA”.

Gathers, analyzes, and reports information through complaints and HOA registrations.

Creates resource materials.

Provides education and forums.

Provides a website with information for the public.

Registers HOAs pursuant to §38-33.3-401(1) C.R.S.

Provides an Annual Report to the Legislature.



The HOA Center also points out what it does NOT do on its website:

Does not mediate or arbitrate on behalf of homeowners, board members, or community association managers.

Does not act as a regulatory program.

Does not provide legal advice.

Does not investigate or intervene in disputes that arise between homeowners or associations.

Does not act as an advocate.

Does not assess fines or penalties.

Does not enforce an HOA’s failure to register.

Palmer Lake's Board of Trustees greenlights election for Buc-ee's annexation Palmer Lake residents will decide the fate of a proposed Buc-ee's travel center after trustees voted 4-3 Thursday night to send the annexation proposal to a special election rather than making a decision themselves. Palmer Lake's Board of Trustees greenlights election for Buc-ee's annexation

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.