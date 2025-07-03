How to report illegal fireworks in Colorado Springs and Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Independence Day is Friday, but the nights leading up to it and the nights after will likely include a lot of illegal activity with fireworks.

In Colorado, the sale or use of illegal fireworks is classified as a Class 3 misdemeanor, which can result in a fine of $50 to $750 and/or up to six months in jail. Additionally, violators may have their fireworks seized. Convictions for setting fires and reckless conduct may lead to jail time of up to 12 years and fines of up to $750,000. Different cities and counties may have stricter penalties.

"Keep in mind that state law prohibits any fireworks that explode or leave the ground," the Pueblo Police Department posted to social media this week. "This includes: firecrackers, rockets, bottle rockets, Roman candles, torpedoes, and other similar devices."

WHAT IS LEGAL IN PUEBLO

In Pueblo, ground spinners, fountains, sparklers, and smoke bombs are permitted under municipal code. However, News5 wants to reiterate that even those types of fireworks are illegal in Colorado Springs.

A Pueblo resident reached out to News5 upset after what she says was a lack of response from police in recent nights when she called to report illegal fireworks. She shared videos with New5 showing what appears to be aerial fireworks being launched on different nights in the past couple of weeks along a residential street. You can't make out the face of the person launching the firework in the video. She lives near Lake Minnequa, but wasn't comfortable sharing her exact address.

News5 reached out to the Pueblo Police Department on the woman's behalf to address her concerns.

HOW TO REPORT ILLEGAL FIREWORKS IN PUEBLO:

"We understand the community’s frustration and concerns with fireworks; we are dealing with the same concerns ourselves as citizens of the community. These loud fireworks and booms are being reported all across town," a spokesperson with the Pueblo Police Department wrote. "We do have officers and operations attempting to address these concerns. We do ask if community members know of the location where illegal fireworks are being used, to call our non-emergency line at 719-553-2502. If we have an officer in the area that can respond, they will do so. If not, at the minimum reporting helps identify and better address problem areas. If there is an emergency, fire, injury, etc,, do not hesitate to call 9-1-1 and remain on the phone until a dispatcher is able to answer and address the emergency."

This week, the Pueblo Police Department is reporting that they seized more than 2,200 pounds of illegal fireworks in a bust that the ATF was part of. Click here to read more.

"Our department annually fields high call volumes, this time of year it is even higher, we ask the community to please bare with us," the spokesperson added.

ALL FIREWORKS ARE ILLEGAL IN COLORADO SPRINGS (NOT INCLUDING PERMITTED SHOWS):

In Colorado Springs, all types of fireworks with a fuse and requiring a flame for ignition are unlawful. Even sparklers aren't permitted. Only novelty items like snappers and poppers are legal.

CSPD is adjusting both patrol and dispatch staffing for July 4 in preparation for a higher-than-normal call volume.

HOW TO REPORT ILLEGAL FIREWORKS IN COLORADO SPRINGS

To report the use of illegal fireworks in Colorado Springs, residents are asked to call CSPD’s dispatch center at 719-444-7000. When reporting, please note the following:

Police should be notified while the fireworks are in progress by calling the non-emergency line at 719-444-7000.

Callers should have a specific address where the fireworks are taking place and the identity of those using the illegal fireworks, if possible

Callers can only report illegal fireworks via the dispatch center. DO NOT report illegal firework use to CSPD or CSFD on social media channels or by email. First responders cannot be dispatched using these means.

For all emergencies, dial 911

THINK ABOUT THE FIRST RESPONDERS WHO HAVE TO WORK A HOLIDAY

Deputy Fire Chief with CSFD Kevin Bird explained that across the nation, every year, 20,000 or so fires are a result of fireworks, to include almost 2,000 structure fires and 15,000 injuries.

"I think the important thing about the injuries is... we're talking about the most vulnerable in our population," Bird added. "So children and young people are the ones that are most likely to be injured by fireworks, and children are two and a half times more likely to be injured by fireworks than adults."

Bird also wanted to drive home the point 911 is reserved for emergencies only. The public shouldn't be calling 911 to simply report illegal fireworks.

"We want to reserve 911 to save a life and report an active fire or an accident," Bird said. "So if there are things that you don't feel quite rise to that, we want to discourage you from overloading the 911 system. "[CSSFD] is responding to an average of probably 180 to 200 calls a day. Fourth of July will be significantly more than that. So really, just take some responsibility, follow the guidelines and help protect the community, your neighbors, your family, and reduce the risk of exposure from our people."

