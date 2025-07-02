Law enforcement agencies in Pueblo seize more than 2,000 pounds of illegal fireworks

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — More than 2,000 pounds of fireworks were seized in the City and County of Pueblo just before the Fourth of July holiday.

Detectives with the Pueblo Police Department, along with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office's Special Investigation Narcotics Unit, carried out a joint operation to combat the distribution and sale of illegal fireworks.

Pueblo Police Department

As part of the operation, detectives purchased illegal fireworks from underground sellers in various residential areas in the county.

The addresses of those homes were not released.

Pueblo Police Department

Detectives obtained search warrants and seized more than 2,000 pounds of illegal fireworks. They also discovered that homemade fireworks were being made and sold at one of the homes in the county.

Pueblo Police Department

The following agencies assisted with the investigation:



Pueblo Metro Bomb Squad

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Denver Field Division Special Agent Bomb Technician

Certified Explosives Specialist

Bomb experts confirmed M-Type explosive devices were filled with explosive powders that are sensitive to heat, shock and friction.

Pueblo Police Department

An additional search warrant was issued for a second location.

Several boxes of various-sized legal consumer products were found, and police suspect that device manufacturing was taking place at the location.

Pueblo Police Department

The large quantity of items required three shipping containers to be transported, according to police. They also say this investigation is ongoing regarding potential criminal charges.

Pueblo Police Department

In Colorado, the sale or use of illegal fireworks is a class 3 misdemeanor, which can result in a fine of $50 to $750 and/or six months in jail. Violators may also have their fireworks seized.

Conviction for setting fires and reckless conduct may lead to jail time of up to 12 years and fines of up to $750,000.

The Pueblo Police Department released the following statement regarding these incidents:

“ATF actively regulates and investigates the illegal use of explosives as part of its core mission to protect the public from violent crime. Illegal explosives are often made by manufacturers without a legal license to operate, then sold without a legal permit. Under federal explosives law, it is illegal to manufacture, store, distribute, receive or transport explosive materials without a federal explosives license or permit (FEL/FEP). If you encounter suspicious explosive devices that meet any of the above criteria, please contact the ATF tip line at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477). You can see and learn more about ATF’s role in investigating illegal explosive devices, including the M-Type devices at: https://www.atf.gov/explosives/tools-services-explosives-industry/explosive-products-and-devices/illegal-explosives.” Pueblo Police Department

