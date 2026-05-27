How to prepare your home for rainstorms before the next big storm hits

COLORADO SPRINGS — A clogged gutter or poor drainage around your foundation might seem like minor issues — but after the next big storm, they can turn into major headaches.

Lynn Ruck of Rainwater Solutions Inc says homeowners should either store or divert rainwater off their property.

"People are so surprised with how much water would come off their roof," Ruck said.

Ruck said the key question every homeowner should ask is how to manage that rainwater.

"To divert that excess rainwater into your yard so it will percolate into the grass or into a planting bed or some people just want to get the rainwater away from their home's foundation so there's no erosion," Ruck said.

A good way to know if your home is rain ready is by checking your gutters.

"As far as your gutters go, it is important to keep your gutters clean. Debris will come down your gutter," Ruck said.

Look for sticks, leaves or anything that could block rainwater from flowing through the gutters properly.

"Everybody's roof is different. Their gutter systems are, you know, collecting different amounts of water off their roof," Ruck said.

Ruck also recommends having a rain barrel to collect stormwater.

KOAA

"It's an easy way to just store a little bit of rainwater. It's healthier for your plants and it is a nice little security to have, you know, now you've got 50 gallons out there if you need it when times get dry," Ruck said.

In addition to managing rainwater, here are a few more steps to get your home prepared for a storm:

Secure or cover outdoor furniture

Make sure you have extra batteries

Double check that doors and windows are properly sealed to prevent leaks

___

Stetson Hills Ridgeview HOA sends spring lawn maintenance reminders Some homeowners in Colorado Springs' Stetson Hills Ridgeview neighborhood received letters from their homeowners association asking them to better maintain their lawns. Stetson Hills Ridgeview HOA sends spring lawn maintenance reminders

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.