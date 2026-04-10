How to pick the right summer caflmp for your kid and your wallet in Colorado

FLORISSANT, Colo. (KOAA) — For many families, summer camp is a nostalgic rite of passage. For others, it remains an unfamiliar leap — one that camp leaders say can shape children far beyond a few weeks in the mountains. It can also cost a pretty penny.

The American Camp Association (ACA) is highlighting a tool designed to simplify the search for youth camps nationwide. The ACA’s “Find a Camp” tool allows parents to filter options based on location, program type, session length and cost, helping narrow what can often feel like an overwhelming number of choices. Camp leaders say the tool is especially useful for families new to summer programs or unsure where to begin. CLICK HERE to use the tool.

“It gives parents a trusted starting point,” said Ariella Rogge, director of Sanborn Western Camps. “You can look for camps that meet specific needs and know they’ve met established standards.”

The ACA accredits camps that meet hundreds of health, safety and operational benchmarks, offering an added layer of confidence for parents concerned about oversight and quality. Using the search tool, families can identify accredited camps, compare offerings and explore options ranging from day programs to multi-week overnight experiences.

At Sanborn Western Camps in Florissant, that experience is rooted in community, outdoor adventure and time away from screens. They have about 6,000 acres and a number of outdoor activities.

“Camp for so many people is about the people and it’s about the place,” said Rogge, “It’s also a space where you just get to be a kid.”

Rogge said one of the most defining aspects of camp today is its tech-free environment, giving children a rare chance to disconnect.

“These times at camp are some of the only times for our kids’ lives where they may not have a phone,” she said. “They can really engage in those … authentic interconnections of working with people.”

Camp sessions typically last two to four weeks, during which children build skills and relationships through progressively challenging activities. Campers begin with shorter outings and gradually work up to multi-day trips, including backpacking, mountaineering and horseback expeditions.

For many children, the experience is also their first time away from home — a milestone that can come with anxiety but often ends in confidence.

“So many kids … it’s the first time many of them have ever slept away from home,” Rogge said. “They realize they can do it. They wake up the next day and say it was great."

Elizabeth Marable, the executive director of Sanborn, said those moments often translate into long-term growth.

“These are memories for life,” Marable said. “They pull off of these experiences on a day-to-day basis in school, when they go back into their communities … and in college as adults.”

Sanborn serves campers finishing second grade through high school sophomores, offering programs in a remote setting surrounded by thousands of acres of national forest in central Colorado.

“Our location is pretty unique,” Marable added. “Campers really have a chance to write their summer and choose their activities.”

Cost can also be a barrier, though camps often provide financial assistance. Marable noted that scholarships, discounts and partnerships help broaden access.

“There’s a lot of different mechanisms for families to find a way to help it be affordable,” she said.

Ultimately, both leaders say the value of camp goes beyond activities — centering instead on connection, independence and perspective.

“You can build relationships with people who you don’t know … and come together and … have a great time climbing a mountain,” Rogge explained. “That’s what it’s all about.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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