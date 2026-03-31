How parents can set up parental controls for teens using ChatGPT

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in everyday life, experts say parents need to recognize that teens are already super users of the technology — and start having open conversations about its safe and responsible use.

Meaghan B Murphy is a mom and author who is sharing advice with other parents about navigating the AI world with their kids.

“I think it's really important for parents to understand that AI is already a part of daily teenage life,” Murphy explained. “Just like the internet and smartphones came on the scene, AI is here, it's here to stay, and our teenagers are using it.”

While many parents are familiar with safety settings on social media platforms, fewer understand the protections available on AI tools such as ChatGPT. Murphy emphasized that safeguards do exist, including limits on exposure to “risky content, to mature content, to dangerous online trends for really extreme beauty ideals.”

Parents can also take a more active role through built-in controls.

“My ChatGPT account is linked to my teen's account so that I can really control how they experience ChatGPT and manage their accounts,” Murphy said. “I can set time limits. I can set quiet hours so it can't be used during school or it can't be used during bedtime, and I can turn off features that I don't think they're mature enough for.”

Beyond controls, experts stress the importance of communication.

“I think we really need to normalize talking about tech health and safe uses of AI, responsible uses of AI around the dinner table,” Murphy added. “Parents need to be having conversations with their teenagers about safe AI use and then really using and experimenting with those tools and technology as a family.”

Educators are also incorporating AI into learning, with some encouraging students to use it as a study aid. New features such as “study mode” are designed to deepen understanding rather than simply provide answers.

“It really changes the experience from, give me the right answer to walk me through the steps, coach me through the thinking, show me how you got to that correct answer,” Murphy said of using AI for education.

For more information on parental control in ChatGPT, click here.

OPTIONS FOR PARENTAL CONTROLS ON CHATGPT:

Safety notifications

Parents don’t have access to their teen’s conversations, except in rare cases where our system and trained reviewers detect possible signs of serious safety risk, parents may be notified—but only with the information needed to support their teen’s safety. Parents can choose if they’d like to be contacted by email, SMS, push notification, or all three.

Manage features in ChatGPT

-Reduce sensitive content: Teens automatically get additional protections against things like graphic content and viral challenges. Parents can further customize their teen’s experience through parental controls.

-Model training: When off, transcripts and files won’t be used to improve models.

-Memory: When off, ChatGPT won’t save or use memories in responses.

-Voice mode: Remove option to use voice mode.

-Image generation: Remove option to create or edit images.

-Quiet hours: Set times when ChatGPT can’t be used.

-Group chats: Remove option to use group chats.

Manage features in ChatGPT Atlas

ChatGPT Atlas⁠ is a web browser with ChatGPT built in. You can manage your teen's settings for Atlas directly in ChatGPT including:

-Reference browser memories: Allow ChatGPT to reference key details from your child’s browsing history in Atlas.

-Agent mode: Allow ChatGPT agent in Atlas to help with more complex, multi-step tasks, like research or shopping.

Manage features in Sora

Sora ⁠ is a new app for AI video creation. You can manage your teen’s settings for Sora directly in ChatGPT, including:

-Personalized feed: Opt out of a personalized feed.

-Continuous feed: Control whether there is an uninterrupted feed of content while scrolling.

-Messaging: Turn off the ability for your teen to send and receive direct messages.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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