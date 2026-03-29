Homeowners petition to end the Northgate Business Owners Association

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A pair of Colorado Springs homeowners is petitioning to end the Northgate Business Owners Association (NGBA). Annual fees paid to NGBA by businesses and homeowners help maintain a stretch of Voyager Parkway, including landscaping and snow removal.

Richard White began the petition in February. He has lived in the Deer Creek neighborhood for more than two decades.

“I’ve never been settled with the fee structure,” White said. “It seemed like an additional tax on top of our HOA.”

75% of NGBA expenses are paid for by businesses, and homeowners pay the remaining 25%. White says the annual fee fluctuates, but this year, homeowners will pay $66.75.

However, NGBA tells homeowners that each residential property share is capped at no more than $300 per lot per year.

“The biggest argument is $67 a year is not a lot, why are you complaining?” White said. “The problem is it’s an autocratic system, we have no say, it’s also not transparent, it’s very opaque.”

White says 16 Northgate communities are part of NGBA, including:



Deer Creek Estates at Middle Creek Greyhawk Middle Creek Manor Morning View Northgate Highlands Promontory at Northgate Serenity Park South Valley Stone Crossing Stonewater Trail Ridge Trail Ridge South Villas at Northgate Wildwood Wildwood Ridge

The Farm and Flying Horse are not part of NGBA. According to a letter sent to homeowners by NGBA, The Farm and Flying Horse pay for similar corridor maintenance through Metropolitan Districts.

“The cost is not equitable,” White said. “Deer Creek uses Voyager Parkway no less than The Farm or Flying Horse, yet they’re paying nothing.”

According to NGBA’s Declaration of Covenants, Conditions, Restrictions, and Easements, homeowners are “obligated” to pay assessments to the association (Section 1.3). The same declaration, put in place in 1997, includes a sunset clause. It states that the declaration is effective for 30 years and will automatically extend for successive periods of 10 years each. Unless 67% of NGBA property owners acknowledge that they do not want an extension (Section 10.1).

“The 30-year point for the NGBA will be July 2027,” White said. “We’re hoping to get 67% of owners to sign the petition that approximately is 1,382, according to the current management company. We’re hoping to achieve that before July 4th of this year.”

Northgate is one of Colorado Springs’ most desirable destinations for living, working, and recreation, and maintaining that desirability is what we do.



The Northgate Business Owners Association (NGBA) maintains the Voyager Parkway corridor from just north of New Life Church through Northgate Road and just south of Gleneagle — a commitment established by NGBA’s original covenants in 1987. Those original covenants were later thoughtfully restructured into separate instruments for Business Properties (1998) and Residential Properties (1997), giving residential neighborhoods full governing independence from a parent association while preserving corridor maintenance through NGBA. Every season, that means hands-on care of the landscaping, medians, seasonal flowers, trees, trails, walkways, monuments, fencing, irrigation systems, and snow removal. This is what creates the welcoming gateways and lasting impression that Northgate is known for.



The residential assessment is $66.75 per year — just $5.56 per month. That modest figure reflects a cost structure written into the governing Declaration from the beginning: commercial property owners carry the majority of shared maintenance costs, with residents contributing a small collective share. Every resident and property owner has full access to the Association’s financial records and annual budgets on the NGBA website.



Like many communities across Colorado Springs, Northgate is served by multiple entities each maintaining different pieces of shared infrastructure. NGBA’s focus is singular: the Voyager Parkway corridor that connects and defines our community.



We are hosting a community Townhall on March 31st where residents can meet the Board, ask questions, and see the facts firsthand. We are proud of what this community has built together and look forward to continuing that conversation with the residents we serve. Invitations have been sent to all residents in our Covenant area. Northgate Business Owners Association

In reference to the sunset clause, petition coordinators are calling their efforts the Sunset Project. Alongside White, Nancy Clewell is leading petition efforts.

“Why are we paying all of this? We’re not a business. I don’t own a business, I own a residence,” Clewell said. “For that residence, I belong to an HOA and I pay my HOA fees that take care of my community.”

Clewell also takes issue with what can happen if the fee is not paid. According to the declaration, NGBA can take legal action, including filing a lien against the property and potentially foreclosing on it, if a homeowner fails to pay its assessment (Section 4.9).

As of Friday, 25% of signatures have been collected. Petition details can be found here.

Email Senior Reporter Meghan Glova at meghan.glova@koaa.com.

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