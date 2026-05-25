Home of Heroes honors its fallen heroes on Memorial Day

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Home of Heroes is honoring its fallen heroes as several ceremonies were held across Pueblo on Memorial Day.

Memorial Day Ceremony at the Pueblo Riverwalk

The annual Memorial Day ceremony happened at the Veterans' Bridge on the Pueblo Riverwalk.

The ceremony had wreath layings, a flyover and guest speakers. One guest speaker, Ramona Moncibais, a Marine Corps veteran, wanted to highlight the importance of women in the armed forces.



Watch News5's coverage of the ceremony below:

"I was honored that I was asked to speak today (Monday), and I think it is important that somebody is taking the time to honor the women who served and didn't make it back home," said Moncibais.

More than 100 people showed up to honor fallen service members.

Memorial Day Ceremony at Roselawn Cemetery

Pueblo's Roselawn Cemetery also honored fallen military members on Memorial Day. The ceremony featured a mass, followed by people laying wreaths to represent every military branch.



Watch News5's coverage of the ceremony below:

News5 spoke with the Executive Director of Roselawn Cemetery, Rudy Krasovec. He told us what Memorial Day means to him.

"This is a day to remember and say thank you because we wouldn't have this if they didn't do what they did and they hadn't given so much," said Krasovec. "What greater gift to give than your life in some cases for many of the people buried here."

More than 4,000 military veterans are buried at Roselawn Cemetery.

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