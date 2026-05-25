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Hit-and-run suspect sought in El Paso County after pedestrian injured

suspect vehicle
Calhan Police
Suspect vehicle
suspect vehicle
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CALHAN, Colo. (KOAA) — Police in Calhan are hoping for help from the public with tracking down a hit-and-run suspect.

The crash injured a pedestrian and happened on Thursday at the Loaf N Jug just off Highway 24. Calhan police shared photos of the suspect vehicle on Saturday on social media.

"We understand that the image quality is not the greatest, however this is what we have to work with at the moment and encourage anyone who has any other information, photos, or videos to please reach out to us," police posted to Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to call (719) 347-2586.

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