Historic basketball court in Pueblo getting recognition from the state

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A historic basketball court in Pueblo is getting state recognition. The Colorado Lottery gave its Starburst Award to Pueblo Parks and Recreation for its work on "The Slab," which is on North Elizabeth Street.

The award recognizes groups that best use the lottery money for community and conservation projects. The lottery gave Parks and Recreation more than $500,000 for improvements on the more than 70-year-old court.

"It's a great honor because this... project is a long time coming," said Mike Sexton with Pueblo Parks and Recreation. "I mean... over 30 years since the last face lift on this facility and to be recognized for the efforts of the city and the Parks and Recreation team... it's outstanding."

Parks and Recreation has future plans for The Slab, which include adding more benches.

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