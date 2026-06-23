Hiker, dogs involved in moose attack near Woodland Park

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers and Teller County Search and Rescue responded Monday evening after a moose reportedly attacked a hiker and the hiker’s dogs on the Lovell Gulch Trail near Woodland Park.

The attack was reported at about 6:45 p.m., according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The hiker was evaluated by emergency medical personnel and released at the scene.

Officials said one of the dogs was initially unaccounted for following the encounter, prompting a search by wildlife officers and search-and-rescue personnel. The missing dog was located at about 8:27 p.m.

All of the dogs were reported to be up and walking near the trailhead with no visible injuries as the response concluded Monday night.

Warning signs remain posted along the trail alerting visitors to aggressive moose behavior. Wildlife officials said the moose was not being pursued.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife urges hikers to use caution in moose habitat. The agency says moose can become aggressive, particularly around dogs, which they often perceive as predators similar to wolves. Female moose with calves are especially protective and may charge people or pets they view as threats.

According to CPW, people recreating in moose country should keep dogs on a leash, give moose plenty of space and avoid approaching the animals. If a moose displays signs of aggression or charges, officials recommend running away and placing a large object such as a tree, boulder or vehicle between yourself and the animal.

CPW notes that dangerous encounters between people and moose have increased in recent years as outdoor recreation and human activity expand into wildlife habitat.

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