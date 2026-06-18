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High school students provide important recycling service to Fremont County

Fremont County's only electronic recycling center is run entirely by high school students. The "Tiger Recycling" program at Cañon City High School gives students paid, real-life work experience that will help them get a job after graduation.
The Student-Run Recycling Center Giving Kids Real-World Job Experience
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CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — High school students run Fremont County’s only electronic recycling center. The Cañon City High School has a program called Tiger Recycling.

The group takes in most electronics, along with offering paper shredding services.

The program gives students paid real-life work experience, along with earning high school credit.

"Students are learning real skills, (it's) a work-based learning program that puts them in a position when they graduate," said Cassie Passero, Program Coordinator. "They have that work experience to get a job, which (is) hard for a lot of those kids to find that first job."

Money from the program goes to helping pay the students, along with buying more equipment for the program.

For more information on Tiger Recycling, click here.

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Colorado Springs landlord faces $100K in damage after tenant destruction

A local property owner is searching for answers after her Stetson Hills rental home was destroyed, she says, by outgoing renters.

Colorado Springs landlord faces $100K in damage after tenant destruction

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