Higby Road improvement project completed in Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. — Road improvements to a stretch of Higby Road in Monument measuring 5,500 feet in length were completed near the end of September by the Triview Metropolitan District. Modifications and reconstructions included everything from new asphalt to lighting, as well as two brand-new roundabouts.

Work on the improvement project, which was slated to start in 2025 and wrap up in November of 2026, started in March of this year and finished in late September. Triview Metro reports that to make up for lost time, extra crews were brought out to speed up the construction.

"It came in at about $12.5 million dollars," stated James McGrady, district manager of Triview Metropolitan District. "And the budget for the project was $12.6 (million), so we were able to complete it in record time and under budget."

The improvement project included a wide range of installations, reconstructions, and safety improvement goals, including the following items listed on the District's website:

Adding two roundabouts to increase traffic flow and provide traffic calming — roundabouts reduce fatal and injury crashes by ~80%.

Creating pedestrian crossings for students and others.

Adding a 5-foot sidewalk on the north side of Higby and an 8-foot multi-use trail on the south side.

Providing shared bicycle lanes and center islands to prevent dangerous left turns.

Providing greater access in the event of a wildland fire. Triviewmetro.com

The improvement project also included the installation of street lighting along the corridor, newly placed asphalt, widened roads, improved utilities, new stormline infrastructure, and the addition of raised medians throughout the project space.

The most noticeable additions are likely the two roundabouts, one of which was added directly adjacent to the main entrance of Lewis-Palmer High School.

"Before, traffic was coming by at 40-45 miles per hour. With the roundabout, it's a much slower speed and much safer," McGrady said.

KOAA reached out to Lewis-Palmer and received the following statement from Principal Jeff Zick.

The completion of the Higby Road construction project has enhanced road safety near our Lewis-Palmer High School campus. From the widening of the road, adding two roundabouts, and new shared bike lanes, the improvements will help ensure the safety of our students. We are grateful for the collaboration with Triview Metropolitan District on the project, and appreciate the patience of our students and families while the work took place. Jeff Zick, Lewis-Palmer High School Principal

For additional information regarding the project, click here.

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