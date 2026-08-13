Help 'Clear The Shelters' with an event at National Mill Dog Rescue

PEYTON, Colo. (KOAA) — National Mill Dog Rescue will spotlight some of its longest-waiting dogs during a Clear the Shelters adoption event Aug. 22!

The Peyton-based rescue will open its doors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the event, inviting community members to meet adoptable dogs, tour the shelter, visit local vendors and learn more about the rescue's work.

National Mill Dog Rescue is participating in NBCUniversal Local's annual Clear the Shelters campaign, which brings together shelters and rescue organizations nationwide to promote pet adoption and raise money for participating groups.

The Aug. 22 event will focus on dogs that have been waiting the longest for adoptive homes. Some have watched other dogs leave with new families while they continue to wait.

Reduced adoption fees will be available for select dogs during the event.

Visitors can participate in meet-and-greets with adoptable dogs, submit adoption applications and complete pre-approved adoptions. The event will also feature gifts for adopters, local vendors, shelter tours and food trucks.

“Every dog deserves the opportunity to be seen for who they are—not for where they came from,” said Allison Waldvogel, director of external advancement for National Mill Dog Rescue according to a news release. “This event gives people an opportunity to meet some of the dogs who have been waiting the longest and, hopefully, discover that the dog they've been looking for has been waiting for them, too.”

People interested in adopting are encouraged to submit an application in advance, though applications will also be accepted at the event. Adoption requirements apply.

Those unable to attend can support the rescue's participation in Clear the Shelters through donations.

National Mill Dog Rescue was founded in 2007 with a mission to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome discarded breeding dogs while educating the public about the commercial dog breeding industry. The organization says it has rescued more than 25,000 dogs and provided them with medical care, behavioral support and rehabilitation.

Clear the Shelters launched in 2015 and has helped more than 1.3 million pets find new homes while raising millions of dollars for participating shelters and rescues, according to NBCUniversal Local.

More information about National Mill Dog Rescue, adoptable dogs and the Aug. 22 event is available at NMDR.org.

Hannah Shaw, known as “The Kitten Lady,” is encouraging people to consider adopting a shelter animal during this campaign.

Shaw said 5.8 million cats and dogs entered shelters last year, contributing to an overcapacity crisis.

For people unsure about adoption, Shaw has a simple message.

“Just go and see who's there, chat with an adoption counselor," Shaw said during an interview with KOAA. "You might be surprised by who you fall in love with.”

She also recommends giving newly adopted pets time to adjust.

“What I always recommend is setting up a home base so that this animal has a place where they feel safe,” Shaw said. “But don't rush that process.”

Shaw said people who cannot adopt can still help by fostering or volunteering.

“Whatever love you have to give, we would love to have you make it out to a shelter this month and help us clear the shelter,” she said.

More information about Clear the Shelters and participating shelters is available at HillsClearTheShelters.com.

Click here for a map of participating shelters.

Pueblo voters to decide on four sales tax ordinances The City of Pueblo is hoping to present four ordinances on November's city-wide ballot. Pueblo voters to decide on four sales tax ordinances

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.