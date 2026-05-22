Two bats test positive for rabies in El Paso County, first cases this year

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Two bats have tested positive for rabies in El Paso County.

According to El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH), one bat was not found in a public area, and the other was discovered near a popular walking trail at Fountain Creek Regional Park, which is located near the Highway 85 and Mesa Ridge Parkway interchange.

If you, your child, or your pet came in contact with a bat at the park, you are asked to call EPCPH at (719)578-3220.

Health officials say these are the first animals to test positive for rabies in 2026. They also say rabies is transmitted through bites or saliva and can be fatal if untreated.

Public health officials recommend the following precautions to prevent rabies:



avoid contact with wild animals

teach children not to interact with wild animals

keep pets leashed

vaccinate pets against rabies by using a licensed veterinarian

keep pets inside at night to reduce risk of wildlife exposure

keep dogs within site during the day while inside

contact your veterinarian if you believe your pet has been exposed to a wild animal

do not feed wild animals

do not leave pet food outdoors

For more safety precautions, visit EPCPH's website.

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