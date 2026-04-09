CDPHE warns of possible measles exposure in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is warning of a possible measles exposure in Colorado Springs.
If you were at the Chick-Fil-A at the Citadel Crossing Shopping Center on March 25 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., CDPHE says you may have been exposed to measles and should monitor symptoms for 21 days after exposure.
CDPHE says people who are exposed to measles will usually develop symptoms in seven to 21 days after being exposed. Symptoms include the following:
- fever
- cough
- runny nose
- red eyes
- a characteristic rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads
This measles exposure so far has led to two more confirmed cases in unvaccinated adults in Weld County, according to CDPHE.
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