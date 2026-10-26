Halloween charity event in Colorado Springs to benefit children of fallen heroes

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO —

When Kathryn Truax lost her husband just two days before Christmas, her children were only 3 and 7 years old.

"It was very tough," Truax said. "Christmas is the one very important day of the year. They worked so hard at being good."

Kathryn Truax Truax family photo (2011)

Years later, a Colorado Springs-based nonprofit stepped in to give them something that went beyond financial support: opportunities to pursue their passions and build relationships with coaches and mentors.

That nonprofit, Angels of America's Fallen, is raising money Friday, October 30th through its "Angels and Demons Halloween Charity Soiree" in Colorado Springs.

The organization helps cover the cost of extracurricular activities for children of fallen military members and first responders until they turn 19.

Truax's husband, David Bruce Truax, known as "Sparky," worked as a firefighter at South Metro Fire.

Angels of America's Fallen Davis Truax poses with his father's firefighter helmet

"He was my hero," Truax said. "If I was on a desert island and there was one person that I want on the island with me, it would have been him."

Sparky died in 2011 because of a drunk driver, Truax said. Six years later, she met Angels of America's Fallen founders Joe and Shelli Lewis at a firefighters gala.

Since then, the nonprofit has helped support activities for both of her children, providing approximately $1,000 per child each year.

Kathryn Truax Davis Truax

Truax said that has included Irish dancing and theater camps for her daughter, Izze, while her son, Davis, has participated in several activities like cross country running, baseball, and ski racing.

Angels of America's Fallen Izze Truax

For Truax, however, the biggest benefit isn't simply the money.

"There's no dad influence in raising these two kids, so they're at a higher risk, and that always scared me," she said. "Putting in some type of mentorship, letting them be a part of something bigger than just the family, is really what Angels of America's Fallen was able to do."

Angels of America's Fallen Truax family photo (2019)

The Angels and Demons Halloween Charity Soiree takes place Friday, Oct. 30, at The Pinery at the Hill in Colorado Springs. The event is hosted by local veteran Reagan Anderson and is open to adults 21 and older.

Ticket information is available here.

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