Group planning to voice concerns about Project Taurus approval process next week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A group of people plan to gather on the steps of Colorado Springs City Hall next week to voice concerns about the approval process for the Project Taurus data center.



Watch News5's coverage of the administrative approval below:

The group, No Data Center COS, is holding the discussion Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In an email to News5, the group says they want to address several topics about the proposed data center, including utility costs, noise and environment.

The group has invited Colorado Springs City Councilmembers to attend. The scheduled council meeting was canceled because several councilmemers will either be on leave, or out of town at a pre-planned conference that day.

The group also plans to file an appeal before Monday's deadline.



Watch News5's coverage of a possible appeal below:

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