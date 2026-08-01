Group in Pueblo offering grants for improvement projects, applications open 

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority (PURA) wants to pay you to spruce up Pueblo. PURA is giving out grants of up to $25,000.
This effort is part of PURA's Local Action Unlocking New Community Horizons (LAUNCH) program. The money will go toward people who have projects that will improve their 16 urban renewal areas. Those areas are listed below:
- Colorado Smelter
- Dillon Drive
- Downtown Expanded
- Eastside
- EVRAZ
- Lake Minnequa
- Lower West Side
- Mitchell Park South
- North Elizabeth Hotel
- North Pueblo
- South Santa Fe
- St. Charles
- The Bluffs
- Thunder Village I & II
- Union Avenue
- West Pueblo
Eligible uses of the grant are listed below:
- code compliance and life‑safety upgrades
- façades, storefronts, windows, doors
- ADA access improvements
- lighting
- signage and wayfinding
- outdoor seating or plazas
- murals or integrated public art
- streetscape frontage improvements
- architectural and engineering costs/permit and inspection fees
“We feel that this is important because we know that there are a lot of community needs," said Cherish Deeg, PURA's Executive Director "...We want to make sure that our community has... the ability to attract people to come and visit our community. We also want to make sure that it's a great place to live."
The application process is open until September 30. To apply, visit PURA's website.
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Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee
Daniel O'Sullivan owns Boardmoor Pet Resort off I-25 in Fountain. Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge after a dog died at the facility earlier this year. He's facing two additional charges.
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