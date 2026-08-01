Group in Pueblo offering grants for improvement projects, applications open 

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority (PURA) wants to pay you to spruce up Pueblo. PURA is giving out grants of up to $25,000.

This effort is part of PURA's Local Action Unlocking New Community Horizons (LAUNCH) program. The money will go toward people who have projects that will improve their 16 urban renewal areas. Those areas are listed below:



Colorado Smelter

Dillon Drive

Downtown Expanded

Eastside

EVRAZ

Lake Minnequa

Lower West Side

Mitchell Park South

North Elizabeth Hotel

North Pueblo

South Santa Fe

St. Charles

The Bluffs

Thunder Village I & II

Union Avenue

West Pueblo

Eligible uses of the grant are listed below:



code compliance and life‑safety upgrades

façades, storefronts, windows, doors

ADA access improvements

lighting

signage and wayfinding

outdoor seating or plazas

murals or integrated public art

streetscape frontage improvements

architectural and engineering costs/permit and inspection fees

“We feel that this is important because we know that there are a lot of community needs," said Cherish Deeg, PURA's Executive Director "...We want to make sure that our community has... the ability to attract people to come and visit our community. We also want to make sure that it's a great place to live."

The application process is open until September 30. To apply, visit PURA's website.

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Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee Daniel O'Sullivan owns Boardmoor Pet Resort off I-25 in Fountain. Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge after a dog died at the facility earlier this year. He's facing two additional charges. Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee

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