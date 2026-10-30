Green Mountain Falls to vote on sales tax for old marshal's office

GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, Colorado — Voters in Green Mountain Falls will decide Issue 3A this election, a proposed limited sales tax that would pay for renovations to a landmark building — the old marshal's office.

The building dates back to the late 1800s and has sat rundown and empty in recent years. It is on the town's master plan of improvement projects, with a vision that includes public restrooms and possibly some retail space.

"It was originally scheduled to be done in 2021 and obviously it didn't happen," Mayor Todd Dixon said.

To fund the project, town leaders are asking voters for a half-cent increase on the town's sales tax.

"We have been experiencing increased tourism and, at least for me that was one of the pieces of my thought process is, OK, is there a way to have the increased tourism help pay for renovations and improvements in the town," Dixon said.

The tax would sunset after four years. According to the ballot language, it could raise an estimated $200,000 over four years. If there is excess, it would pay for other waitlisted infrastructure projects, such as replacing worn and rusting culverts.

Dixon said he is hopeful but aware of differing attitudes in town about the measure.

"I kind of give it maybe a fifty-fifty chance of passing. There's people who, when they see any tax increase, they'll automatically just vote no," Dixon said.

In a small town, opinions spread fast. Leanne Vigil, who recently moved to Green Mountain Falls, said she has heard a range of views.

"Some folks are just saying that they're wondering if it's going to take a little more than what they think. A lot of construction projects are like that," Vigil said.

Vigil said she is still weighing the question.

"I feel like I have to research it a little more before I, before I fill out my ballot," Vigil said.

Green Mountain Falls welcomes thousands of visitors every year, but the number of full-time residents is less than 1,000. That means if the vote is close, it will be decided by a very small margin.

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