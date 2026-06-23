Governor Jared Polis visits Leonardo da Vinci Museum in Pueblo Monday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Governor Jared Polis traveled to southern Colorado Monday, including a trip to the state's newest museum.

The governor stopped by the Leonardo da Vinci Museum of North America in Pueblo. The museum opened to the public about two weeks ago and is the only one of its kind in North America.



Watch News5's coverage of the museum's grand opening below:

"The Leonardo da Vinci Museum really helps put Pueblo on the map as a major cultural destination for people that are interested in his life from Colorado Springs,... Denver and from across the United States and the world," said Governor Polis.

If you're looking to check out the museum this summer, it is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

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