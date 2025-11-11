Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gas line hit in Fountain prompting shelter in place

News5 Photojournalist Connor Fay
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — A neighborhood was ordered to shelter-in-place and five homes were evacuated after a contractor hit a gas line in Fountain Monday night.

The Fountain Fire Department tells News5 a contractor was doing some fiber work when they nicked a gas main.

People living within a half mile radius of the 800 block of Hayloft Drive, which is located near Fountain-Fort Carson High School were ordered to shelter-in-place.

Five homes in the immediate area of the leak were evacuated as a precaution.

The department says Black Hills Energy crews are on scene working to make repairs. A post on the City of Fountain's Facebook page said that could take several hours.

