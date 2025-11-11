Gas line hit in Fountain prompting shelter in place

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — A neighborhood was ordered to shelter-in-place and five homes were evacuated after a contractor hit a gas line in Fountain Monday night.

The Fountain Fire Department tells News5 a contractor was doing some fiber work when they nicked a gas main.

People living within a half mile radius of the 800 block of Hayloft Drive, which is located near Fountain-Fort Carson High School were ordered to shelter-in-place.

Five homes in the immediate area of the leak were evacuated as a precaution.

The department says Black Hills Energy crews are on scene working to make repairs. A post on the City of Fountain's Facebook page said that could take several hours.

___

Big Changes in Monument - Beloved Brewery Gets New Name but Keeps Classic Beers Goat Patch completes its acquisition of Monument's Pikes Peak Brewing Company with a January rebrand to Goat Patch Brewing Monument. The popular Elephant Rock and Gold beers will continue production, joining two existing Goat Patch locations in Colorado Springs. Big Changes in Monument - Beloved Brewery Gets New Name but Keeps Classic Beers

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.