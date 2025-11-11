Gas line hit in Fountain prompting shelter in place

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — A neighborhood was ordered to shelter-in-place and five homes were evacuated after a contractor hit a gas line in Fountain Monday night.
The Fountain Fire Department tells News5 a contractor was doing some fiber work when they nicked a gas main.
People living within a half mile radius of the 800 block of Hayloft Drive, which is located near Fountain-Fort Carson High School were ordered to shelter-in-place.
Five homes in the immediate area of the leak were evacuated as a precaution.
The department says Black Hills Energy crews are on scene working to make repairs. A post on the City of Fountain's Facebook page said that could take several hours.
___
Big Changes in Monument - Beloved Brewery Gets New Name but Keeps Classic Beers
Goat Patch completes its acquisition of Monument's Pikes Peak Brewing Company with a January rebrand to Goat Patch Brewing Monument. The popular Elephant Rock and Gold beers will continue production, joining two existing Goat Patch locations in Colorado Springs.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.