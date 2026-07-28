Fuel rewards programs in southern Colorado that save you money at the pump

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — With gas prices topping $4 a gallon across Colorado, drivers could save anywhere from 10 cents to more than $1 per gallon by combining grocery rewards, gas station loyalty programs and cash-back apps.

The following list is in alphabetical order. If you have a fuel rewards program that people in southern Colorado can take advantage of, email Tony.Keith@koaa.com with a link to the information, and we may be able to add it to the list. At the bottom of this article, we also have a list of credit cards that offer cash back on gas, as well as apps worth downloading to find the cheapest gas nearby.

Click the link for more information on the rewards program. The information was pulled from each organization's website and was current as of July 27. If you're concerned about sharing your data, read the terms of each rewards program closely. You can also use cash-back apps and credit cards to stack your savings.

Stacking strategy explained:



Use your rewards program through the gas station you are at Claim the station in a cash-back and receipt app Pay with a 5% cash-back gas credit card.

REWARDS PROGRAMS:

7-Eleven

Get 11 cents off per gallon on your 1st seven fill-ups

Text SAVE to 711711 for 25 cents off on your next 3 fills

Combine additional savings for up to $1 off per gallon



Circle K Inner Circle



25¢ off per gallon on your first five fill-ups

Afterwards: 3¢ off every gallon Premium members receive 5¢ off every gallon

Personalized coupons

Additional monthly fuel challenges.

Conoco (Also Phillips 66)



Fuel Forward App saves 20 cents per gallon on 1st fill up

Save 5 cents per gallon when you pay with the Fuel Forward App

Costco



Costco Anywhere Visa

5% cash back on eligible gas purchases (subject to card terms)

King Soopers



Earn 1 point for every $1 spent on groceries

Every 100 points = 10¢ off per gallon

Save up to $1.00 per gallon

Discount applies to up to 35 gallons in one fill-up

Rewards can also now be redeemed for grocery savings instead of fuel if you choose.

4x Points on Friday

Maverik Adventure Club



Member fuel discounts

Mobile app promotions

Free rewards on food and drinks

Bonus fuel promotions throughout the year

"Limited-Time Fuel Savings Boost" through Nitro. Save 15 cents per gallon until Sept. 7.

Murphy Drive Rewards



Everyday fuel discounts

App-exclusive promotions

Fuel rewards through the Murphy Drive Rewards app

Sam's Club



Members-only gas prices

Sam's Club Mastercard earns 5% back on gas purchases

Scan & Go lets you pay from your phone.

Sinclair



Save 15 cents or more per gallon (at participating Sinclair locations)

Track your Sinclair purchases

QuickTrip



App promotions

QT Pay features

Valero



Save up to 10 cents per gallon inside the ValeroPay+ App

Periodic bonuses

CREDIT CARDS:

-AAA Travel Advantage: Up to 5% back on gas

-Bank of America Customized Cash: 3% back when gas is your selected category

-Citi Custom Cash: 5% back

-Costco Anywhere Visa: Up to 5% on eligible gas

-Sam's Club Mastercard: 5% back on gas

APP TO FIND THE CHEAPEST GAS NEAR YOU:

Click here to search the cheapest gas prices near you for the GasBuddy App.

CASH BACK AND RECEIPT APPS:

-Amazon Shopper Panel

-Checkout 51

-CoinOut

-Fetch Rewards

-Frisbee Rewards

-GasBuddy

-Ibotta

-Pogo

-Receipt Hog

-ReceiptJar

-Upside

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