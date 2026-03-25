From homeless to helping others: Peer coach uses her past struggles to guide people off the streets

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Flor Rocha works as a peer coach at Superior Connections, helping people experiencing homelessness find a place to eat, sleep and get back on their feet.

Her journey to this role includes her own experience living on the streets.

When Rocha moved to the United States from Mexico, her father taught her the importance of giving back.

While working as a supervisor at a Mexican restaurant, Rocha used her tips to buy backpacks and duffel bags. She and her children filled them with the following:



blankets

pillows

shampoo

soap

baby wipes

food to hand out to people in need

The program was called ‘Backpack Blessings,’ and News5 covered Rocha’s effort in 2021.

After doing this for two to three years, Rocha's father died from diabetes. Around the same time, her children grew up and moved out of her home.

"I just fell into depression and into drugs because I wanted to work every day and not be at home," said Rocha. "I ended up on the streets homeless, no help."

Rocha eventually connected with Superior Connections. She took peer coaching classes, and after getting clean, was hired by the organization’s executive director, Kenneth Murriel, to work with the program's participants.

Now, Rocha listens to the stories and traumas of the people she helps, using her firsthand experience to guide them.

"Their stories crush us, and it's like I lived it. I lived it, so I really got to see what they suffer and what they go through," said Rocha.

Rocha has been clean for two and a half years.

"I'm at 100%, and I've been clean for two, two and a half years, so I feel good," said Rocha.

Since working her way up to peer coach, Rocha is now expanding her role alongside the organization.

Superior Connections plans to open a new facility in Loveland, Colorado in the coming months. Rocha has been selected to manage the new facility, a true full-circle moment.

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