Free screening tool can help determine if you have a potential brain injury

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — More than half a million Coloradans are living with a disability tied to a brain injury, according to the state's Department of Human Services. What many don't realize is that some brain injuries can go undetected for years.

For Edie Wren, the quiet rhythm of tying fishing flies is more than a hobby — it’s therapy, focus and a reminder of how far she has come. Wren knows firsthand what it’s like to live with a brain injury. The retired VA ophthalmology department employee says she was 5 when she fell from a moving car. At 42, she suffered a more severe injury after falling backward and striking her head. Years later, at 53, she experienced a brain bleed triggered by stress and high blood pressure — a turning point that intensified her symptoms. She said her brain injury wasn't caught at 42 when she had her bad fall despite getting an MRI, but about a decade later, evidence of the previous injury was uncovered.

"Brain injury doesn't always show up on an MRI or CAT scan. It can take years," Wren explained.

In the years that followed, Wren struggled with daily tasks, including communication.

"A brain injury is an unseen disability. You know what you want to say, but getting it out can be so frustrating," Wren added.

She also described how her symptoms affect her energy and cognition throughout the day.

"I'm good for about three hours… then I'll start to slur, slow down — it's just the brain powering off," Wren said.

Wren eventually found a free online tool through the state's MindSource program — the Online Brain Injury Screening and Support System, or OBISSS — which can help determine if a person has a potential brain injury. Click here for more on the OBISSS tool. Type in "Colorado" as the subscriber and use the code "c123" to utilize the tool.

Russha Knauer, the director of MindSource, said the tool offers more than just a screening result.

"In less than ten minutes, you can get strategies and connections to support — not just a screening result," Knauer explained.

Knauer added that Colorado played a role in developing the tool, which is now used across the country.

"We developed that here in Colorado… and part of it was developed at Ohio State University. And the National Association of State Head Injury Administrators now owns that tool," Knauer said.

Wren is hoping others who think they might be living with a brain injury will take advantage of OBISSS.

"Don't be embarrassed by what happened to you. Educate yourself, then share it — because many people and their families need that," Wren said.

The OBISSS screening is free, confidential, and initially takes less than 10 minutes. If you've had a head injury — even years ago — and think it's affecting you now, the state recommends you take it.

The effects of the brain injury extended beyond Wren's health. Wren experienced what she calls “hidden homelessness,” living out of her vehicle and relying on friends while concealing her situation.

“It was very embarrassing for me,” Wren said. “I would pretend that I was still getting up and going to work.”

Eventually, she sought help from Westside Cares, a local nonprofit that provides resources for people in crisis. The organization helped her secure stability — and gave her a renewed sense of purpose. She now volunteers her own time at the nonprofit.

“Brain injuries can impact anyone, but the effects are often invisible, long-term, and misunderstood,” said Knauer. “OBISSS is a vital resource that takes the guesswork out of what comes next. It brings understanding and provides tangible support for the hundreds of thousands of Coloradans living with life-altering impacts from brain injuries.”

The issue is especially acute for vulnerable populations, who often face compounding challenges. A news release from the Colorado Department of Human Services shared the following information:

A total of 1,251 OBISSS screens were completed statewide between January and December 2025. Of these, 1,043 (83%) were positive and 208 were negative.

Approximately 60% of individuals within the criminal legal system have a history of brain injury.

Over half of the people experiencing homelessness report a history of brain injury.

50% of people living with a brain injury will receive a mental health diagnosis.

When a person screens positive, OBISSS immediately provides:

Personalized tips and strategies for managing ongoing difficulties.

Contact information for the Brain Injury Association of Colorado for support.

Details on how to use the MINDSOURCE website to connect with a comprehensive range of services.

For Wren, advocacy is not just a mission — it’s a responsibility shaped by lived experience.

“There’s always more to a person’s story,” she said. “Don’t be ashamed. Educate yourself, and then share it. There are so many people who need that.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Proposed 330-unit apartment complex sparks traffic concerns in Marksheffel Road area Neighbors push back against proposed 330-unit apartment complex, emphasis on traffic concerns in Marksheffel Road area. Marksheffel apartment proposal

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.