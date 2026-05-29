Free lunches and books available to Colorado Springs children this summer at Pikes Peak Library District

COLORADO SPRINGS — With school out for summer, the Pikes Peak Library District is providing free books and meals to students. Children 18 and younger in Colorado Springs can get a free lunch this summer at East Library and other locations across the city.

School District 11 is bringing its mobile meal unit to East Library, offering no-cost lunches every weekday through July. Sandwiches, vegetables and other snacks are packed into bagged lunches for students to enjoy.

"The grass is filled with families enjoying a lunch together and it's a great way to bring everybody together," Kim Melchor, with the Pikes Peak Library District, said.

The program is designed to help families who may struggle with access to food and learning opportunities when school is out.

"Well, many families face gaps in both access to meals and gaps in learning over the summer," Melchor said.

In addition to free meals, children can also pick up free books. The library district will also begin there summer reading program on June 1st.

"In addition to getting a meal, you can get an Asia program book to take with you, or you can go in our library and participate in our program and get some books as well. So you can leave here with a full belly and a full mind," Melchor said.

Eleanor Sheahan

The summer reading program begins next week and is aimed at preventing learning loss over the break.

"To be able to encourage reading and exploration and creativity all summer long," Melchor said.

East Library is not the only location offering free meals. Schools and churches across Colorado Springs will also provide lunch, with some locations offering breakfast as well. Families can use the Kids Food Finder

online to find the nearest location.

The library will have activities for families all summer long. More information is available at PPLD.org .

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