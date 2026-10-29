Free Legal Resource Day is happening Friday in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — If you want free legal help, Pueblo is providing that on Friday.

The 10th Judicial District is hosting its annual Legal Resource Day at the Dennis Maes Judicial Building in downtown Pueblo.

This includes, free in-person educational sessions and 20-minute Ask-An-Attorney consultations regarding family law, probate, civil money cases, landlord/tenant, small claims, and record sealing.

“The court is an incredibly difficult process to navigate. I feel that having a legal resource day, um, helps educate Puebloans. It gives them lots of information to be able to do this on their own,” Self-Represented Litigant Coordinator Matthew Gurule said. He is with Pueblo Combined Courts.

If you want more information about this event you can e-mail 10jdselfhelp@judicial.state.co .us or call 719-404-8752.

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