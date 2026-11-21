COLORADO SPRINGS — Food is an everyday expense that can be among the financial challenges for students paying tuition. At Pikes Peak State College, staff are working to remove that barrier for thousands of students facing food insecurity so they can focus on their studies.

"This fall semester alone we've seen over 29,000 students both at our food pantries and our mobile food markets and over the last 5 years we've seen over 195,000 visitors here to our food pantry," said Enrique Romo, Pikes Peak State College's vice president of student experience and equity.

Students are encouraged to pick up food, hygiene items, and clothes if needed. The goal is to offset the expense of some life essentials so students can better focus on learning.

"Not having to worry about, you know, whether they can concentrate in the classes because they're hungry," Romo said.

The free food at Pikes Peak State College often comes with a greeting from a fellow student — one who is also a mom, military spouse, and kidney transplant survivor.

"Being sick to being on dialysis to getting a transplant, losing a transplant, having my son on dialysis, so I've seen it all so if I can get to where I am and that people told me I can't I know anybody can and I'm still here," student and military spouse Iyanna McDuffie said.

Students often share their life circumstances, and the stories vary widely.

"One young man is dealing with a lot and they're only dealing with one person's income for 6 people," McDuffie said.

The commonality among most is the hope that education will eventually help improve their lives.

"I think if we had a magic wand, uh, we'd really want to kind of eradicate all these kinds of issues that our students are facing. Uh, but we cannot, so we're doing the best that we can with the resources that we have," Romo said.

"The more I learn, the more I can help other people," McDuffie said.

In many cases, the help goes beyond the individual students. Many of them are taking the food home for their families.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.___

Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.