Free fishing event with gear included at Bass Pro Shops in Colorado Springs

Bass Pro Shops is hosting free catch-and-release fishing days for kids and families this weekend at its Colorado Springs location.

The event runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the store's pond on the north side of Colorado Springs. Organizers say the event is designed to help kids and families create memories reeling in their first catch.

"It's really hard to go out in nature sometimes and figure out the fishing," Chris Koeninger the GM of the Bass Pro Shops in Colorado Springs said. " You can do that here at Bass Pro Shops. We already have them figured out and they're all about getting caught and making a memory for the first time catching a fish."

No registration is required, and all fishing gear and bait are provided. Fish stocked in the pond include bass, trout, catfish and perch.

"You can tell a lot of them have been fishing but haven't been successful," Koeninger said of people attending past events. "We allow the pond for fishing and they become successful right away. Kids are amazing. They love it. Lots of pictures taken and Bass Pro Shops. We love being a part of that."

The event will also take place the following weekend.

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