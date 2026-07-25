Fourth firefighter dies from injuries in wildfire burnover incident in Mesa County

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — A fourth wildland firefighter has died from injuries sustained in the burnover incident on the Knowles Fire in western Colorado, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced.

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Nathan Matthews, 43, of Lincoln, Nebraska, died Friday, July 24, from injuries he suffered while responding to the fire on June 27. Matthews was assigned to the Rifle Helitack crew.

Matthews was one of five firefighters involved in the burnover while the crew engaged in initial attack operations on the Knowles Fire, which merged with other fires to become the Snyder Fire. Three firefighters died at the scene: Emily Barker, 38, of Clinton Township, Michigan; Nick Hutcherson, 27, of Glendale, Arizona; and Sydney Watson, 27, of Warrior, Alabama.

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Matthews had been receiving medical care for burn injuries suffered during the incident before he died.

U.S. Wildland Fire Service Chief Brian Fennessy addressed the loss in a statement.

"This is another heartbreaking loss for our wildland fire family," Fennessy said.

Fennessy said the wildland fire community continues to grieve the three firefighters who died at the scene of the burnover.

"We mourn the loss of Nate while continuing to grieve the deaths of Emily, Nick and Sydney," Fennessy said. "Our hearts are with their families, friends, crewmates and everyone impacted by this tragedy. We remain committed to supporting those affected and honoring the legacy of all four firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation."

A serious accident investigation team continues to review the circumstances surrounding the incident, according to the Department of the Interior.