Four people who died in crash earlier this month in Colorado Springs identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Four people who died in a crash earlier this month at South Powers Boulevard and East Fountain Boulevard have been identified.

Their names and ages are listed below:



17-year-old girl, name will not be released due to age

18-year-old Bryan Jaramillo

19-year-old Gabriel Zelayia

20-year-old Janet Pino-Lopez

These are the 26th through 29th traffic deaths in the city this year, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police say this crash, and another one on July 5, claimed the lives of six people ages 17 to 20. They also say both of the crashes involved speeding, alcohol and victims not wearing seatbelts.

Background Information

Four people are dead following a crash, according to CSPD.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of South Powers Boulevard and East Fountain Boulevard, which is located west of the Colorado Springs Airport.

When officers arrived, they say two people, later identified as a 17-year-old and Jaramillo, were dead at the scene. The driver, later identified as Zelayia, and another passenger, later identified as Pino-Lopez, were taken to the hospital. Police say the four were all in the same car.

According to police, Zelayia and Pino-Lopez both died from their injuries a couple days later.

The driver of the other car also was taken to the hospital, their name and condition have not been released.

According to an investigation by CSPD, a blue SUV, driven by Zelayia, was traveling south on South Powers Boulevard at a high rate of speed.

They say Zelayia collided with the front end of a black SUV that was traveling north on South Powers Boulevard and turning left onto westbound East Fountain Boulevard.

