Victims identified from deadly DUI crash earlier this month in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two people who were killed in a DUI crash earlier this month in Colorado Springs have been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, they were 20-year-old Fernando Gallardo-Franco and 19-year-old Jorge Cruz.

These were the 24th and 25th traffic deaths in the city this year, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). At this time last year, they say there were 31 traffic deaths.

Background Information

Two people are dead following a DUI crash, according to CSPD.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 5 on the South Circle Drive overpass, which is located over Hancock Expressway.

When CSPD arrived, they discovered that a pickup truck was traveling south on South Circle Drive with two people in the bed. Another car, also traveling south, rear-ended the truck. Both of the people in the truck bed, later identified as Gallardo-Franco and Cruz, were ejected.

Police say Gallardo-Franco died at the scene, and Cruz died at the hospital from his injuries on July 18.

At the scene, 20-year-old Chase Chason was arrested for DUI. He has been charged with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

