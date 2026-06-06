Fort Carson units conducting noise-generated training starting Monday

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — Fort Carson units will be conducting training from Monday through Friday that will increase noise and dust south of the main post.

Soldiers from the following units will conduct field artillery training throughout during the day and throughout the night:



Soldiers from 2nd Battalion

12th Infantry Regiment

2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team

4th Infantry Division (ID)

Fort Carson says the training is required to validate field artillery crews. They also say it's a regular part of the 4th ID's training cycle.

If you have a noise complaint during the training, you can call the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719)526-9849.

If you are calling after hours, you are asked to call the 24-hour Fort Carson Operations Center at (719)526-5500 and ask for the on-call public affairs officer.

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