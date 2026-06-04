Fort Carson soldier dead following training-related incident in Iraq

ERBIL AIRBASE, Iraq (KOAA) — The Department of War has announced the death of an active duty Fort Carson soldier who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

According to the department, 26-year-old Sergeant Devin A. Siebel of Robinson, Texas died during a training incident on May 31 in Erbil Airbase. He was assigned to the Air Ambulance Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Carson.

The department says the incident involving Robinson's death is under investigation.

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School's Out. Here's Where Those Mobile Speed Cameras Are Going Now Colorado Springs' new mobile speed cameras have been busy, issuing over 10,000 tickets since January, with more than half of those in school zones. Now that school is out, police say you can expect to see the cameras near city parks and in neighborhoods. School's Out. Here's Where Those Mobile Speed Cameras Are Going Now

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