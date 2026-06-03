Fort Carson conducting exercise Thursday, noise and smoke expected

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — Fort Carson says safety teams from Butts Army Heliport and the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade will conduct an incident response training exercise at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Fort Carson says an increase in machine-generated smoke and noise is expected. The annual exercise is expected to last about two hours, and they ask you not to call emergency services for smoke during the exercise.

The Mountain Post says the exercise simulates an incident at the heliport while also testing response capabilities between civilian and military response units.

If you have a noise complaint during the training, you can call the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719)526-9849.

If you are calling after hours, you are asked to call the 24-hour Fort Carson Operations Center at (719)526-5500 and ask for the on-call public affairs officer.

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