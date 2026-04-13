Former substitute teacher suspected of sexual assault on a child in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A former substitute teacher is suspected of multiple crimes against a child in El Paso County.

On Monday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office shared details on the case involving 33-year-old William Boden. The sheriff’s office reports it began its investigation on Jan. 5 after a report of an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student at James Madison Charter Academy south of Colorado Springs.

"During the investigation, detectives developed evidence establishing an unlawful relationship between Boden and the minor victim," a news release from the sheriff’s office reads.

Boden was taken into custody on Feb. 19 and is facing charges including sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, sexual assault, sexual exploitation of a child, unlawful electronic sexual communication, and internet sexual exploitation of a child.

Boden was released on a $25,000 bond on March 20 and was employed at James Madison Charter Academy from Oct. 31, 2022, through Jan. 2024.

“This case reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting children and pursuing justice for victims,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “We take these allegations extremely seriously, and our investigators will continue working diligently to ensure anyone who exploits or harms a child is held fully accountable.”

This case remains an active investigation. Anyone with additional information or who believes they may be a victim is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.

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