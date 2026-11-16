Former State Rep. Dan Nordberg announces candidacy for Colorado Springs mayor

Former Colorado State Rep. Dan Nordberg announced he is running for mayor of Colorado Springs, looking to unseat Mayor Yemi Mobolade.

Nordberg, who was in the Colorado House of Representatives from 2013 to 2018, serves as the president of marketing for Bank of Colorado.

“I am running for mayor because the American dream should be more accessible in our city than it was for me 20 years ago when my wife and I moved here as 23-year-old college grads,” Nordberg said in a statement. “Right now, it isn’t. My young kids and yours risk being priced out of the housing market and left out of the local job market. With an accountable government focused on delivering the fundamentals, we can make the Colorado Springs of 2031 safer and more affordable than the Colorado Springs of 2027.”

Related: One-on-one: Mobolade discusses unfinished campaign promises, staffing changes, and audits

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Nordberg said he is running on a platform of making Colorado Springs safer, making things more affordable and restoring government accounability.

“Colorado Springs needs to go back to the basics,” Nordberg said. “The city I live in at 43 is less safe and less affordable than the city I moved to at 23. My kids and yours deserve a City Hall that refuses to accept that and has the resolve to change it.”

Last week, Mobolade announced he is running for re-election. The city election is scheduled for April 6, 2027.

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