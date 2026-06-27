Former Navy SEAL turns Colorado Springs building into affordable housing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A former Navy SEAL is turning the former Crawford House building into eight affordable rental units.

Aaron Smith says he first got interested in architecture when stationed in Afghanistan.

He says his passion to serve is a big reason he wanted to bring a cheaper housing option to those in downtown Colorado Springs.

“As a part of sort of my life's mission to serve, um, we found this project and combining that with, you know, my passion for architecture, construction, and service, we've uh sort of packaged it all together in in into this project.” Aaron Smith, Crawford Apartments

According to the City of Colorado Springs website, the city faces a housing shortage of over 27,000 units as of 2023.

And in a regional housing needs assessment, it says there is a need for over 60,000 additional homes by 2035.

The Crawford apartments are available for new tenants.

Davis Mortuary owners, former Pueblo County Coroner, in custody In the latest update from the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office, the owners of Davis Mortuary, Christopher and Brian Cotter, have been arrested as of Thursday morning. They were booked into the Pueblo County Jail. Davis Mortuary owners, former Pueblo County Coroner, in custody

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