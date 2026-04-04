Former Fort Carson soldiers transform historic Westside church into new childcare center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — There is a group of four former Fort Carson soldiers now wanting to contribute to the Colorado Springs community with a new business venture. They are turning an old Westside church into a childcare center.

The landmark building at 30th Street and Pikes Peak Avenue dates back to 1904.

"This was a vacant church here on the west side, a lot of people just didn't know quite what to do with it," said Kelly Walsh, a partner at Havenstone.

Now the former church is transitioning to a childcare center.

It is the vision of Kelly Walsh, Luke Brunea, Benjamin Boyd, and John Buonforte who formed the Havenstone partnership after transitioning out of the Army.

"We all come from very stressful environments, all combat arms, veterans, all officers," said Ben Boyd, a partner at Havenstone.

"I think one of the biggest things that we all have in common is the idea of a mission first sort of mentality," said Luke Brunea, a partner at Havenstone.

Just one of the partners, Ben Boyd, is a father, and figuring out childcare for his daughter while in the military was a factor in starting this center.

"Most of the waiting lists for the childcare centers that were quality were about anywhere from 12 to 18 months," Boyd said.

The others who do not have kids witnessed the childcare need while leading soldiers who do.

"Myself as a company commander, I was deployed down range and I remember being in Iraq and my soldiers were standing there, not worrying about the missions we were going off on, but worrying about the childcare that their kids were not receiving here at home," said John Buonforte, a partner at Havenstone.

Now, they are at the point of no return in a project where they want to honor the history of the building.

"The stained glass is really interesting… It is a facet cut in the same fashion that the Air Force Academy's chapel is. So, this church has a lot of history," Buonforte said.

"There was tons of learning along the way, and that continues to this day, and I think it will continue even sometime after we're open for business," Brunea said.

At the same time, the building needs to be modernized. Security for kids is a top priority, which will include 38 cameras with no blind spots in any room.

"If I'm going to leave my daughter with strangers all day, what's in place to make sure that it can protect her just as well as I can protect her?" Boyd said.

The partners are also focused on creating an engaging environment for the children.

"Not just sitting in front of screens, but really engaging with the curriculum, engaging with their classmates and the material," Buonforte said.

Navigating all the rules and regulations of offering childcare is a challenge these Army veterans are taking on. After leaving the military and asking what is next, they wanted to continue to serve.

"We really were chasing the meaning of working through and giving back to the community and how can we do that in the best way," Walsh said.

The current timeline will have the center open by September, which is about six months away. Enrollment is underway and they already have 40 slots filled.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

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